Getting rid of excess weight named in a personal Telegram account, the main secret of preserving youth after 30 years is a general practitioner, nutritionist Regina Akhunyanova.

According to her, extra pounds always visually add age. To lose weight, you should reconsider your diet. So, daily in the diet should be present two or three fruits, 300 grams of vegetables, protein in each meal and three tablespoons of unrefined oil. Akhunyanov assured that you should not be afraid of the right fats – they have a positive effect on the skin, hormones, and maintain normal cholesterol levels.

In addition, it is important to eliminate deficiencies in the body and work with hormones. Do not forget about physical activity – sports should be given 150 minutes a week. The nutritionist warned that after the age of thirty, muscle mass decreases, excess fat appears in the absence of training, and this affects hormones, immunity, body strength and energy levels.

