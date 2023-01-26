Nutritionist, nutritional psychologist Nuria Dianova said that you can avoid overeating without skipping the main meals.

In conversation with the radio Sputnik On January 26, the specialist noted that overeating may be due to family traditions, stress, or psychological problems.

“Someone has a family tradition – the habit of eating more, a certain cult of food, so a person has a moment of overeating associated with the so-called cockroaches that come from childhood,” Diana TV channel quotes “360”.

According to the expert, someone can overeat due to the lack of a daily routine. For example, in the evening after work, a person sees a variety of food in the store and wants to eat everything that he likes.

“At the end of the day, a person is not just hungry like a wolf, he also rewards himself with food,” the nutritionist quotes RT.

In this regard, Dianova advised not to skip the main meals during the day, so as not to overeat in the evening. She recalled that health is directly dependent on nutrition, so it is worth buying only the necessary and healthy products.

According to her, the reasons for overeating can also be worked out with a psychologist. Food should not be the only pleasure, the doctor added.

On January 10, experts told how to tidy up the figure and return to the usual daily routine after the New Year holidays. In particular, it is necessary to restore the usual nutrition and activity. Breakfast must be at the same time, and dinner – no later than two hours before the desired time of falling asleep.

Also in January, nutritionist Elena Solomatina told how to lose weight after the holidays. According to her, the process of getting rid of excess weight should be gradual. So, you can reduce the energy value of food consumed by 250-500 kilocalories per day.

She also stressed that for a smooth and painless normalization of weight, it is necessary to increase physical activity, the TV channel notes. “Star”.

In April 2021, a dietitian, candidate of medical sciences Daria Rusakova advised not to refuse dinner, as this could harm muscle tissue. The specialist noted that if you take long breaks between meals, including stopping eating long before a night’s sleep, then the person will be hungry, this will disrupt the normal functioning of the whole organism, and an energy deficit may form in the morning, writes NSN.

The optimal time for dinner, according to the expert, is 3-4 hours before bedtime.