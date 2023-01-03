In order not to gain extra pounds on New Year’s holidays, you should agree with yourself in advance – allow yourself to eat any food for a couple of days, and then arrange fasting days. This recommendation was given by a nutritionist at SM-Clinic Elena Tikhomirova January 3, in an interview with Izvestia.

“You need to understand that a large amount of salty, sweet and fatty foods leads to both fluid retention and extra pounds. And if we still spend the New Year motionless, that is, we sit at the table for a long time, then fluid retention and fat accumulation occur in greater quantities, because we move little and eat a lot. Therefore, if a person does not want to gain extra pounds on holidays, but intends to sit at the table, he will still gain too much, ”she emphasized.

According to her, even a person who constantly diets and struggles with appetite will still gain a little extra during the holidays. But it can be only 1 kg, or maybe 5-6 kg.

“It’s impossible to sit and watch how everyone eats and drinks, and it’s impossible to limit yourself in your favorite food, so if we want to have a fun meal, celebrate the New Year and not gain extra pounds, we should agree with ourselves in advance – allow ourselves a couple of days to eat everything that I want to, and then arrange a fasting day and eat less until the weight returns to normal, ”advised Tikhomirova.

She also urged people to try to move more during the holidays. And a couple of days after the New Year’s Eve, you can plan a return to the fitness club.

“If a person is constantly on the move during the holidays, for example, he rides hills, skis, sleds, and so on, then, of course, he will gain less weight than those people who sit motionless at the table. And both of them will gain weight, because in order to burn the eaten piece of cake, which weighs 150 g and has a high calorie content, you need to walk at a fast pace for two hours, and this is impossible on a holiday. Therefore, when we say that we move a lot in the New Year, we slightly exaggerate our range of movements. Yes, we are moving, but we eat even more, ”said the nutritionist.

The most important thing is to agree with yourself that on some days you can afford your favorite junk food, and on all other days you can spend fasting days and eat less, Tikhomirova summed up.

