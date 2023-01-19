Gastroenterologist, nutritionist Nuria Dianova on Wednesday, January 18, said that a varied diet will help to avoid breakdowns in losing weight.

In conversation with Moscow 24 the doctor noted that often people go on strict diets, involving the use of only one product for several days.

According to Dianova, such monotony in nutrition in most cases will lead a person to breakdowns. The specialist noted that, on the contrary, diversity will help to avoid these disruptions.

So, the doctor does not advise eating only low-calorie chicken breast for several days. Instead, it is better to make the diet as varied as possible.

It would be useful to introduce more protein into the diet, for example, egg, which is well absorbed. Nuts and hummus also contain a lot of healthy protein. “360”.

The doctor emphasized that in the diet of those who wish to lose weight, in addition to protein, fiber, complex carbohydrates, and fats must be present.

A day earlier, nutritionist Mandy Enright said that in order to lose weight, you need to increase physical activity, do strength exercises and monitor your diet. She advised cooking at home to control the ingredients of the dish and the size of the portions, writes NSN.

On January 13, nutritionist Natalya Zubareva told how to lose extra pounds after the New Year holidays painlessly and without harm to health. In particular, do not blame yourself for deviating from the course of a healthy lifestyle and “punish” hunger strikes. Such actions do not bring a positive result and most often lead to breakdowns and rejection of one’s own body.

Zubareva also recommended to establish sleep patterns as soon as possible. It’s better to eat three times a day, but give up snacks on buns and tea and reduce daily calorie intake by 20%.

Prior to that, on January 11, Dianova spoke about the dangers of rapid weight loss. According to the specialist, fasting days will help if you have a couple of extra pounds, a restrictive list of products should be close to losing weight in spirit. Meanwhile, there are those who are contraindicated in diets and unloading.

According to the expert, a healthy person can start with protein fasting days, including lean meat, fish and vegetables, writes RT.