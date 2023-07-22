In the case of children, it is recommended to wait until the ice cream has melted a little – this will mean that its temperature has risen from minus 20 to zero degrees and above.

In addition, the doctor reminded that classic ice cream is a high-calorie dessert due to the high content of sugar and fat. Therefore, its use should be limited to people who are overweight, with impaired metabolic processes and insulin resistance. If you have diabetes or prediabetes, ice cream is best avoided. This is especially true for dishes with fillings in the form of jam, caramel or chocolate.

You should pay attention to the composition of the product. It often includes many E-additives, including stabilizers, thickeners, flavors, colorants, which for the most part are relatively safe. More dangerous, according to the nutritionist, are milk fat substitutes (various types of vegetable oils, palm oils or confectionery fats, which save on cream).