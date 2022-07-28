Herbal products are the most beneficial for the stable functioning of the kidneys. This was told on July 28 by a dietitian, a member of the National Association of Dietitians, Nutritionists, Candidate of Medical Sciences Daria Rusakova.

The expert noted that the diet to maintain kidney health should include greens, berries and vegetables rich in fluid. At the same time, it must be remembered that the diet should be varied, Rusakova pointed out. She advised eating lean fish and meats in combination with raw vegetables and fruits.

“The kidneys perform the function of cleaning the body, remove excess fluid, metabolic products. It is not recommended to overload the kidneys with a large amount of protein foods: fatty meats, fish in large quantities. They can harm the work of the kidneys, because the products of purine metabolism contained in protein animal food will also be processed by the kidneys, ”she said in an interview with URA.RU.

The dietitian called dairy products the most harmful products for the kidneys, if they are consumed in large quantities, as well as fatty protein products.

So, for example, according to Rusakova, cottage cheese should not be consumed more than 300 g per day. Otherwise, it may have a negative effect on the kidneys.

“Also foods rich in ascorbic acid. Multivitamin preparations can also harm, ”added the nutritionist.

On April 16, nutritionist Sylvia Melendez Klinger spoke about the possible harm of bananas for people who have kidney problems. The doctor explained that in general, a banana is a very useful product for a snack. However, people who have kidney problems should use it with extreme caution, as overeating can lead to a worsening of the condition. She noted that the whole point is the huge amount of potassium that these fruits contain.