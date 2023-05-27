Red meat, in particular pork, contains the highest concentration of fats dangerous to health compared to other types of meat. Andrey Bobrovsky, Candidate of Medical Sciences, dietitian, associate professor of the medical faculty of St. Petersburg University, spoke about this on May 27 in an interview with the radio Sputnik.

“In modern dietology <...> fatty red meat, primarily pork, was recognized as the most harmful. It contains a large amount of saturated, or “bad” fats. The more of them, the worse the meat, because they favor the development of the number one disease of civilization – atherosclerosis, followed by strokes, heart attacks and circulatory disorders. It is from this disease that modern man most often dies, ”the expert explained.

Not all types of red meat increase the risk of developing atherosclerosis, there is one very interesting exception, the physician added.

This exception was discovered by nutritionists during the study of the “Caucasian paradox” – despite the huge amount of fatty red meat in the diet, primarily lamb, people lived for a long time. During the study, it turned out that the centenarians ate the meat of small lambs, and not adult rams.

Surprising facts turned out to be that lamb meat in its composition is most reminiscent of fish, respectively, the “good” fats in it are superior to the “bad” ones. So the exception turns out – the meat of a young lamb is red, but healthy in terms of fat composition, Bobrovsky concluded.

Earlier, on May 25, Tatyana Meshcheryakova, a nutritionist at the Level Kitchen service, a nutritionist, an expert in the field of healthy nutrition, advised to give up fatty meat in the heat. According to her, an excess portion of fatty meat puts a serious strain on the liver, especially in the heat, when the body most often suffers from dehydration.

Even earlier, on May 10, dietitian Oksana Mikhaleva said that eating meat with blood can lead to infection with salmonellosis, E. coli and parasitic diseases. Also, when eating meat with blood, there is a risk of indigestion.