The main rules of a safe New Year’s table in an interview with Moslenta were named by Moscow’s chief nutritionist Antonina Starodubova.

“Preparations for the New Year are in full swing. Along with gifts and Christmas tree decorations, there is an active purchase of products for the festive table. In order not to buy too much, it is recommended to draw up a New Year’s menu in advance, taking into account the number of dishes, the number of guests and the volume of servings, ”said the specialist.

The nutritionist also advised to plan future purchases, taking into account the terms and conditions of storage of products and ready meals, which are mandatory indicated on the label.

Earlier, the capital’s chef listed the changes on the New Year’s table over the past 10 years.