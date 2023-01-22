Chief nutritionist of Moscow Starodubova advised to give up cheese popcorn

It is better to choose the lowest-calorie popcorn with a minimum amount of flavorings, says Moscow’s chief nutritionist Antonina Starodubova. She named the least harmful option for health and shape popcorn in an interview with RIA News.

The nutritionist explained that popcorn with the addition of fatty sauces is considered the most high-calorie because of the saturated fats they contain. In particular, the specialist advised to give up cheese popcorn. “Thus, when choosing a finished product in stores and catering establishments, pay attention to the nutritional value of the product and the composition of the ingredients. The fewer ingredients other than corn, the better,” Starodubova recommended.

According to her, 50-60 grams of salted popcorn contains more than half the daily value of dietary salt, so it should be eaten in limited quantities to avoid excess fluid retention in the body. The nutritionist added that the calorie content of sweet popcorn is increased due to the addition of simple carbohydrates: sugar, caramel and syrups. Excessive consumption of sugar can provoke weight gain and, as a result, obesity.

In conclusion, Starodubova urged to strive for the most varied and balanced diet and not to eat popcorn every day. According to the nutritionist, eating popcorn while watching a movie can provoke overeating, so it’s better to give up this habit altogether or choose the smallest portions.

January 22 is Popokrna Day. On this day in 1630, British colonists in South America accepted a bag of popcorn as a gift from the Indian chief Quaudequaine.

