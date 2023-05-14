Natalia Gridina, a nutritionist at Budu, an online health management service, named products ideal for a nighttime snack in an interview with Moslenta. In particular, the expert mentioned turkey and bananas.

“At night, of course, you want something harmful: sugar, cakes, fast food. However, these products will only present problems. There is a healthier alternative,” said the specialist. According to her, a serving of lean turkey meat can become such a snack. It contains tryptophan, which improves the quality of sleep by influencing the production of melatonin.

In addition, at night you can eat a piece of fish: mackerel, salmon or tuna. Thanks to OMEGA-3, the amount of serotonin in its composition increases, and it positively affects the quality of sleep, the expert continued. Nuts are also good for a nighttime snack.

“Bananas are a good source of tryptophan. If you feel hungry, you can eat one banana. Cheese is also healthy – it can be eaten with a serving of crackers, which contain a lot of fiber. In addition, dairy products (cheese, yogurt) contribute to the production of melatonin due to calcium, ”explained Gridina. She clarified that it is better to use unsweetened yogurt without additives. If there are no contraindications, you can add honey to it, which also contributes to the production of melatonin.

