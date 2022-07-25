Candidate of Medical Sciences, dietitian, head of the dietetics department of the Revital Park clinic Marina Kopytko radio interview Sputnik called the disadvantages of the traditional French breakfast with a croissant. According to her, this product can contribute to the accumulation of fat in the body.

The specialist noted that this flour confectionery product is an unbalanced, high-carbohydrate and high-calorie food. “The croissant is baked from premium flour. Apart from calories, carbohydrates and saturated fats, there is nothing else. The percentage of protein there is very small, and there are practically no vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber, ”the nutritionist explained.

Croissant for breakfast can be replaced with a bakery product based on coarser flour. There will be more useful components, the expert concluded.

