Blood sugar levels affect a person’s sleep. This was stated by the Indian nutritionist Pooja Mahija in Instagram.

According to her, falling blood sugar leads to the release of adrenaline and cortisol, and this, in turn, lowers the level of the sleep hormone melatonin, which can lead to premature awakening.

Mahiji suggested eating a handful of nuts an hour before bedtime. The nutritionist clarified that almonds, for example, contain the amino acid tryptophan, which promotes the production of melatonin. It is also rich in magnesium, which improves the quality of sleep.

