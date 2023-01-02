Nutritionist Solomatina warned about the dangers of tangerines for people with gastrointestinal diseases

It is recommended to eat no more than four tangerines per day during the daytime, but it is necessary to take into account the individual characteristics of the body, the ability to absorb large amounts of fiber, reaction to acids, allergic reactions, and so on. This was told to Lente.ru by nutritionist Elena Solomatina.

“First of all, it is worth considering that different people have different characteristics of the body. For those who have diseases associated with the gastrointestinal tract, such as gastritis, ulcers, pancreatitis, colitis, citrus fruits are not recommended in principle, because they contain organic acids that burn the damaged mucosa, ”the nutritionist warned.

Also, according to her, those who are sensitive to fiber, which is found in large quantities in tangerines, should be more careful.

For the average person, she says, the average recommendation is to eat about four tangerines a day in the morning and at lunchtime.

“Of course, you can eat tangerines in the evening, but the fact is that even the smell of citrus fruits has a tonic effect, which can be a problem for people suffering from insomnia. Those who have not experienced this can eat tangerines at any time of the day, ”concluded Solomatina.

Solomatina previously warned that black and red caviar could be harmful to people with allergies and those suffering from heart disease. In red and black caviar, according to her, there are not only vitamins, but also cholesterol and salt, the excess of which is undesirable for people with cardiovascular diseases or hypertension. “Before, everyone liked to bring red or black caviar to their relatives who ended up in the hospital, so that the supposedly sick person would get better soon. But if we are talking, for example, about a person in the cardiology department, then it is better to leave such products at home, because taking them will only worsen the patient’s condition, ”the specialist advised.