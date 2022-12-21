Doctor Tikhomirova said that pasta and cereals contain a large amount of sugar

Therapist, nutritionist of the SM-Clinic Elena Tikhomirova in an interview with Life.ru named foods high in sugar.

According to the expert, pasta and cereals are high-calorie foods. “100 grams of pasta and cereals contain 20 to 25 grams of sugar. As a rule, 100 grams of rice is three tablespoons, and they contain 20 grams of sugar. A typical serving of rice (200 grams) contains 60 grams of carbohydrates,” she said.

Tikhomirova also stressed that all juices, especially those with pulp, contain a lot of sugar. She clarified that the amount of carbohydrates in a number of drinks is from 15 grams per 100 milliliters. The nutritionist advised those who are struggling with excess weight to give up fruit juices.

The doctor noted that honey is also among the foods high in sugar. According to her, 100 grams of the product contains approximately 100 grams of sugar.

The list also includes marshmallows, marshmallows, marmalade, marshmallows, raisins, dates, figs and other dried fruits. The specialist noted that when losing weight, the daily intake of carbohydrates in the diet should be about 100 grams.

Previously, nutritionist Maria Zaitseva named the most harmful foods on the New Year’s table. They usually contain salt, vinegar, sugar and wine. Zaitseva also urged to stop drinking carbonated drinks, as they are dangerous for the stomach, pancreas and blood. According to her, soda should not be consumed in combination with fatty foods and drink on an empty stomach.