There are many people looking to lose weight, but Getting it and doing it effectively and healthy is not simple For anyone, it requires a lot of willpower and a good strategy that does not leave any point without covering, because to change our habits for others that favor us more sometimes it is necessary to receive help. In Spain, 70% of the population has tried to diet and lose weight, but only 38% have made it consulted with a doctor or specialist, as established in the ‘Survey on Knowledge and Attitude of the Spaniards around the obesity ‘carried out pro Novo Nordisk, with the technical support of GAD3.

We tend to think that we know How to get our goalsthey have told us about a diet that someone has worked or shared a trick that will make the results impressive in a short time and that makes us sure that we will get our weight loss goal … and on some occasions it is So. What is not seen and, therefore, we are not always aware of this, is that a weight loss can be the result, but Along the way we have made mistakes that can put our health. These diets are not the solution we expected, as the nutritionist Aitor Sánchez points out that happens with the controversial Dukan diet.

Aitor Sánchez about the Dukan diet: “It’s a trap”

In general, each diet seems to be clear about the enemy to beat and more and more are those that point to carbohydrates, as some famous diets defend, such as the one proposed by Pierre Dukan, a plan based on the consumption of proteins eliminating hydrates. Since the popularity of this diet to lose weight increased, they have been Many voices that have risen againstincluding that of the Spanish Ministry of Health, which considers her fraudulent, dangerous and ineffective.

Aitor Sánchez, nutritionist and author of My diet limps, He also wanted to talk about this type of Diets that eliminate carbohydrates in its early phases and has done so during an intervention in the Chain ser. “They use a trap that makes us trust,” explains the expert. “We are one or two weeks without any carbohydrates, that is, not only They restrict the fruit, but also restrict tubers, cereals, legumes … All types of carbohydrates “.





This makes us lose weight, which in the end is what we wanted, but not in the way we should lose it. “We have glucose reserves in the liver and muscle. When we exhaust them after that week we have lost a kilo of weight When losing that glycogen, which was stored with water. “In the end, the weight has been lost, but no fat has been eliminated, which would be ideal, liquid has been lost. “You’ve just dried up” And when consuming carbohydrates again, the body “saves that glucose in the muscles and the liver because it is where our reserves have to be.”

Sanchez defends that “the important thing is that The process is long term and is based on having good habits held in time ”, and for this it is essential to put themselves in the hands of professionals who analyze our specific case and help us find a way to help us achieve our goal without putting our health at risk and without recovering the weight.

The importance of carbohydrates

Together with proteins and fats, carbohydrates are one of the main nutrients that we can find in food. The body breaks down those glycose carbohydrates, which is the main source of energy in the body, can be used immediately or stored in liver and muscles for later. There are three types:

Sugars which are simple carbohydrates because they are in their most basic form, it can be sugar added in processed foods, but also some types of sugar that is naturally found in fruits and vegetables.

which are simple carbohydrates because they are in their most basic form, it can be sugar added in processed foods, but also some types of sugar that is naturally found in fruits and vegetables. Starches which are the complexes that the body needs to break down, and we find them in bread, cereals and paste, but also in some vegetables, such as potato or corn.

which are the complexes that the body needs to break down, and we find them in bread, cereals and paste, but also in some vegetables, such as potato or corn. FiberThey are also a complex carbohydrate. Most of the fiber the body cannot decompose it, but it helps prevent stomach or intestinal problems, such as constipation, also helps reduce cholesterol and blood sugar.





While it is convenient to avoid the consumption of those foods that contain added sugar, others such as whole grains or fiber -rich foods are usually among the most recommended.

