Dietitian, nutritionist, expert in the field of healthy nutrition Tatyana Meshcheryakova gave advice on creating a diet in the fall.

In conversation with Life.ru on Tuesday, September 19, the specialist noted that seasonal vegetables contain many vitamins and nutrients.

In particular, raw beets contain potassium, magnesium, zinc, iron, iodine, copper, vitamins C, B1, B6, B9, as well as other useful components. The doctor advised consuming up to 500–700 g of product per week in the autumn, writes RT.

In addition, the specialist advised including Jerusalem artichoke in the autumn diet, since it is rich in iron and contains amino acids such as arginine, valine, and lysine. Also, according to the nutritionist, turnips and cabbage should be present in the diet, the TV channel notes “360”. In addition, the expert pointed out the benefits of tomatoes.

As Meshcheryakova explained, the main valuable component of tomato is lycopene; it has powerful antioxidant protection, protects body cells from active radicals, and also helps maintain youth. In autumn, tomatoes can be eaten every day. The doctor added that they are a source of potassium, vitamins A and C.

On September 15, endocrinologist Oksana Mikhaleva explained why extra pounds appear in the fall. According to the specialist, first of all we are talking about the lack of physical activity due to the weather. Also, excess weight in the autumn may appear due to poor nutrition, since a person feels the need for food rich in carbohydrates and fats to compensate for the lack of serotonin. The doctor emphasized that the diet must include large quantities of fruits and vegetables, the site writes kp.ru. You should also exclude flour products and sweets.

In August, toxicologist, Ph.D. Mikhail Kutushov said that tomatoes, eggplants, and potatoes can cause health problems. According to him, overuse of these products is likely to cause constipation and also increase the risk of developing stomach cancer.

In April, nutritionist Elena Solomatina said that people who are allergic to pollen should avoid eating a number of foods. In particular, the nutritionist recommended excluding nightshade plants from the diet: tomatoes, eggplants, potatoes, writes NSN. During periods of exacerbation of allergies, these products can worsen reactions, but during normal times their consumption may be harmless.

Previously, scientists from the Tokyo Medical and Dental University named an unexpected beneficial property of tomato juice. According to experts, this drink can lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, the TV channel reports “Star”.