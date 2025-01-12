The nutritional benefits of sesame seeds: how to introduce them into our meals to take advantage of them

Sesame seeds have a mild flavor and high nutritional value. Scientific name Sesamum indicumthis edible and medicinal plant belongs to the family of Pedaliaaceae. Its seeds are highly respected, especially in China, where it has been used for thousands of years for its medicinal and nutritional values. We are talking about a tiny seed, the size of a grain of sand, whose color can vary from creamy white to black.

Although they usually go unnoticed in recipes and it is easy for us to not take them into account when cooking, they provide a large amount of nutrients and can be on the way to becoming something more than a decoration to decorate muffins if we explore new ways of using them that They will open a door to its nutritional benefits. Whether sprinkled on cakes, in oil or ground to form a paste, they add an indisputable quality to various dishes.

Nutritional properties of sesame

Despite their small size, sesame seeds contain many nutritional qualities. It is a calorie-dense food, since one tablespoon contains just over fifty. We are faced with a food rich in proteins and lipids, fats, minerals, vitamins and dietary fiber.

According to several studies, sesame seeds contain almost 22% protein and almost 62% fat, and are rich in minerals such as iron and calcium. Incorporating sesame seeds into our meals, whether sprinkled on salads, mixed into sauces, or added to stir-fries, is a good way to increase protein intake from plant sources and meet overall dietary protein needs.

As for vitamins, those of group B stand out, including thiamine, niacin, riboflavin, vitamin B6 and folate, which play a fundamental role in the functioning of cellular metabolism. Niacin, for example, helps convert food into energy and is essential for DNA repair.

Sesame seeds are also used to produce oil and, in this case, we are talking about a product rich in unsaturated fatty acids, which provide numerous benefits to the human body.

Some studies They relate the fiber content of sesame seeds to a reducing effect on the risk of heart disease and cholesterol levels. Also, and although more research is necessary, other studies They attribute an anti-inflammatory effect to sesame seeds thanks to their content of polyphenolic compounds, such as lignans such as sesamin.

Sesamin and sesamol are powerful antioxidants that help protect cells from oxidative stress and damage caused by free radicals.





Thanks to their content of polyunsaturated fatty acids, fiber and lignans, the consumption of these seeds has been linked to a reduction in blood pressure. An effect helped by its contribution of magnesium, an essential mineral that plays a decisive role in regulating blood pressure. It is estimated that one tablespoon sesame seeds It provides more than 31 milligrams of magnesium, approximately 8% of the recommended daily intake.

Because sesame seeds have a low carbohydrate content and are rich in proteins and healthy fats, this tiny food becomes a good ally for the blood sugar control. These two factors combined help prevent a drop in blood sugar. A 2021 meta-analysis conducted on eight randomized controlled trials of sesame compounds on blood glucose found that they significantly reduced fasting blood sugar.

How to use sesame seeds in cooking

Sesame is one of the most versatile foods. In our kitchens we usually use sesame seeds especially as a garnish for savory dishes, bread and cakes. However, Asian and African cuisines use them most frequently in both sweet and savory dishes.

We can eat sesame seeds raw, baked or toasted, which will help enhance their natural nutty flavor. We can use them both in savory recipes and as a garnish for bread products, as well as in sweet preparations and as a garnish for cakes and pastries.

They are also a good resource to use in main dishes with chicken and other meats; in salads as a garnish and in salad dressings. They turn out to be a very good companion to rice dishes, stir-fries and vegetables. The seeds not only add a final touch of color to these dishes, but they also add calcium and phytonutrients, as well as a touch of crunch.

One of the peculiarities of sesame seeds is that, ground, they are used to make tahini, a soft paste common in Middle Eastern cuisine and an ingredient in hummus, which is made from ground sesame seeds – in fact, not we would have hummus without sesame seeds. Tahini is very versatile: it can add a creamy texture, nutty flavor, and essential nutrients to any dish.

If we opt for sesame oil, we can take advantage of its distinctive, aromatic and tasty touch for cooking and for use in salads. We can find it roasted or raw: the darker the color, the more intense the nutty flavor will be, which makes it an ideal resource for cooking and an excellent option to add to stir-fries and Asian-inspired cuisine. You can use clear sesame as a cooking oil and reserve toasted sesame oil as a seasoning for sauces, soups, and other dishes. Both are very stable and resistant to oxidation.

We must keep in mind that to take full advantage of the benefits of sesame seeds, it is important that we always keep them in an airtight container and in dry, dark and cool conditions. We can refrigerate them or even freeze them.