Russian nurses in the special operation zone have learned to overcome fear, as Lieutenant of the Medical Service Kristina Markova said on Tuesday, March 7.

“At first there was a misunderstanding, then it became scary from the situation around. But they left as one single organism, so to speak. Faithful helpers and friends who have appeared here are nearby. Now it’s relatively not scary, ”she said.

The girl pointed out that during a tense situation she does not think about emotions, but understanding comes later when you go to sleep.

“Then you begin to slowly comprehend and understand: either you will be left alone with emotions and drown in them, or you gather your strength and move on, because it is much harder for people on the front line than for us here. We must help not to lose balance, ”she said.

Earlier, on February 10, Izvestia correspondents in the zone of the special operation in the Donbass talked with volunteer doctors who provide assistance to the Russian military. For example, junior nurse Svetlana said that because her son volunteered to defend the interests of Russia, she also decided to be useful.

On January 20, Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Astrakhan talked to the doctors of the 1st Army Corps, who spoke about their work in the NVO zone. Thus, the technician of the medical company Ruslan said that for the entire time of work in the combat zone, his brigade managed to save about 700 people. He also told how he came under fire while leaving for the front line for a wounded soldier.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to the shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.