The sad story of Dina Khalil, the nurse who fell from a window, whom doctors didn’t treat because she didn’t have health insurance

A truly incredible story has occurred in the last few days in the Israeli city, Amman. A young nurse called Dina Khaliljust 22 years old, lost her life in hospital after doctors refused to treat her for some time because she didn’t have medical insurance.

A story that quickly became viral on social media and that the father wanted reportgiven the heartbreaking loss suffered and the sadness he is feeling.

This all happened within the week of Christmas. Dina worked as a nurse and on that day she was just in the hospital and she was assembling all the decorations in the division.

However, when he was on a ladder and whipping up some flakes, he is precipitated suddenly from the window to fourth floor. The fall to the ground appeared immediately very serious.

The colleagues, who unfortunately witnessed the scene, went quickly to her, but the situation immediately appeared very criticism. The flight of approx 18 metersled to serious consequences for the poor girl.

But it was only after the hospitalization that the unthinkable happened. Only after arriving at the hospital, the doctors are refuse to treat herThis was because he didn’t have health insurance. Alone for her, it was one spending too much.

The heartbreaking decision of Dina Khalil’s family

His friends when they heard the sad news, they decided to start one fundraiser. The aim was precisely to reach the amount necessary to submit it to all care which he needed.

But it is only when they have reached their goal, that on Sunday January 1st, the young nurse’s heart stopped beating. The fall and the bruises she sustained left her no way out. Despite the agony of the loss, the family members have decided to give their consent to the organ donation. The father said of the incident: