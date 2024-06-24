In Thailand, a nurse began cheating on her husband with the director of the hospital and became addicted to BDSM sex. About it reports The Tiger.

A 30-year-old man named Boy said that he and his 28-year-old wife have a child. In 2023, his wife began to cheat on him and often did not spend the night at home. On May 30, he noticed bruises on her body. Boy secretly accessed the woman’s phone and found a video of her having sex with someone else. It soon became clear that it was the director of the hospital where she worked.

The wife, according to Boy, admitted to cheating on him and said that she preferred sadomasochistic sex. During sex acts she likes to use a chain, a whip, handcuffs and melted wax. The woman also stated that the director of the hospital, unlike her husband, knows how to handle all this. Boy said he found wax on her hospital gown but had no idea where it came from.

At the same time, the woman stated in an interview that she did not cheat on her husband and tried to break up with him many times, but he was against it. She explained that she agreed to live separately, and they “slept in separate bedrooms for a long time.” Taika also said that she decided to leave Boy not because of a passion for BDSM, but because “he was cruel to her and destroyed things at home when they fought.”

As a result, the deceived husband decided to sue his wife for treason. He also filed a complaint with the Ministry of Health. The hospital director was suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Earlier it was reported that supporters of adultery began to identify themselves as “sweet lovers” and united in an online community. Club members admitted that they love their spouses, but cannot live without infidelity.