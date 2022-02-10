Once upon a time there were German circuits in Formula 1. La Germany throughout history it has always been a privileged home for the Circus races, with two historic venues such as those of Hockenheim and the Nürburgring that have alternated for a long time on the calendar. In a glorious past, when Michael Schumacher was the reference figure of the whole sport, they also were simultaneously part of the championship. Now, however, at least from the point of view of the GPs hosted, the country is in great crisis. The last race renamed as the German Grand Prix dates back to 2019 and was raced in Hockenheim, under a heavy rain that gave repetitive twists and a thousand emotions.

In 2020, however, the pandemic somehow helped Germany to organize another event: to fill one of the many holes created in the calendar due to the explosion of infections from Covid-19 in fact, a race was also held at Nürburgringwith the particular wording of Eifel Grand Prix. In that case it was Lewis Hamilton who equaled Schumacher’s record of 91 victories that day. The Circus would like to try to reconnect with the two main German plants but, as recently also witnessed by the F1 boss Stefano Domenicali, what is lacking is precisely the will of that country. Some timid signs on the horizon, however, seem to be moving.

We’re getting ready for racing! 🏗🚧

Time for the final construction work on Nürburgring GP track and Nordschleife. pic.twitter.com/ebrttrLFgx – Nürburgring (@nuerburgring) February 9, 2022

In fact, at the Nürburgring are currently underway thorough refurbishment of the road surface. Testifying them was the same Twitter account of the Rhineland track. From a video you can see how the works are focusing in particular on the final section of the circuit, on the main straight and on the pit lane, as well as on the legendary Nordschleife. It is obviously too early to imagine whether these interventions could herald future ‘openings’ to F1, but certainly a return to Germany must continue to be a goal of the top of the sport.