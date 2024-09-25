A family drama that destroyed the lives of 5 people: two women killed instantly, one suicide and two brain deaths is the result of the Nuoro massacre

The death toll from the massacre that shocked Italy has risen to five New-York. Roberto Gleboni, 52, a worker and trade unionist for the Cisl, opened fire in two different homes this morning, leaving a trail of destruction and despair in his wake, before taking his own life. The man killed his wife and daughter, seriously injured his two young children and a 69-year-old neighbor, and then turned the gun on himself.

Nuoro massacre victims rise to 5: brain death for neighbor and 10-year-old son

This evening, the San Francesco hospital in Nuoro announced that the 10-year-old son and his neighbor are undergoing an investigation brain death. The two had been hospitalized in critical conditions since this morning, in the intensive care unit and from the very beginning their conditions had appeared desperate. The 69-year-old pensioner had crossed paths with the killer on the landing immediately after the first massacre. The child, on the other hand, received his father’s fury shortly after.

The only survivor of the family massacre is the 14-year-old son, who was also injured, but fortunately is not in danger of life. However, the mother of the man, whom Roberto Gleboni shot before committing suicide. Doctors do not rule out the possibility of saving her life, but the prognosis remains reserved.

The tragedy has left a deep mark not only on the community of Nuoro, but also among the health workers committed to saving the lives of the victims. Due to the strong emotional impact, the hospital has activated psychological assistance both for the doctors and nurses involved, and for the relatives of the injured. The entire city is shocked and has reacted with grief to the massacre, also bringing to the cancellation of many events planned for these days.

Sardegna Ricerche has postponed to a date to be determined the European Researchers’ Night, scheduled for September 26 and 27, while the Istituto Superiore Regionale Etnografico has suspended the screenings of documentaries that were scheduled for the same dates. The Isre expressed its condolences, declaring:

“We stand with all those affected by this immense tragedy.”

