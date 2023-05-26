“The Sacred Heart school has a quota for students who do not meet the score or marry the Catholic religion, they are paid for the dining room or books, and they do not pay the AMPA.” It is the literal information that includes point 4 of the Vox electoral program in San Javier, and that the party itself has disseminated through its social networks, although this Friday the religious center has asked it to retract.

In a statement, the private concerted school denies the existence of this quota of students or the alleged points that facilitate access. It also denies Vox’s statements in relation to the payment of a dining room or a scholarship for books or payment of the AMPA fee, which is “totally free,” the letter states.

The center asks “all political parties for the veracity of the information they give” and, in particular, calls on Vox to retract “the erroneous and unverified information exposed in its political program.”

The nuns distance themselves from the message of the Abascal party about people of other religions or beliefs. “We deeply regret the use of our name, the mention of the families and students who are educated here or their personal or economic situation with a clear political intention,” he literally expresses in the letter.

They make it clear that the center “is not attached to any political party” and clarifies that “as a center supported with public funds through an educational concert, it is regulated by the legislation in force in the Region of Murcia, which we assume, respect and also comply with. in the student admission process.

To make its ideology clear, the school management assures that it is a Catholic center, but that it is “open, plural and dialogue-oriented”. In the statement they state that “in our classrooms students from Catholic, Protestant, Orthodox, Muslim and other minority religions, as well as atheists, have been educated, are being educated and will be educated.” They also point out that they have students from “families of all political opinions who, freely, and because of our characteristics, ideology, educational option or religious proposals, choose us.”

They defend “an education in values ​​based on the principles of Christian humanism, according to the way of seeing and living the faith of the founder of our religious congregation, Leon Dehon.”

For her part, the Vox candidate for mayor of San Javier, Pilar Vílchez, explains that “this information had been communicated to us by many families, since we did the program listening to the concerns of the neighbors.” On whether the residents of San Javier are concerned that there are non-Catholic students who do not pay for the dining room or the books, the candidate replies that “I cannot generalize yes to all, but yes to some.”

Vílchez acknowledges that “I don’t know if we verified the information. I suppose the party would. Regarding the retraction that the school has requested, Vílchez assures that he will wait to read the statement to make a decision.