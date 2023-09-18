Bonnie Aaronsactress who gives life to the creepy character of the nun in the franchiseThe spell” sue Warner Bros. Discovery by breach of contract.

The demand It started after the premiere of “The Nun 2“, the sequel of a spin-off based on his character has already raised more than 365 million dollars.

According to demand toward Warner Bros, New Line Cinemas and Scope Productions, Bonnie Aarons suspects that the study is hiding the amount of money that won with the merchandise from his image as the nun.

The demand was presented by The Hollywood Reporter where they denounce that Warner Bros. “hide the true amount of the legitimate part of the marketing income” of Bonnie Aarons.

They allegedly paid Bonnie Aarons $71,500 for his role, plus a $175,000 bonus tied to box office performance and earnings from your character’s merchandise.

However, his contract states that he is entitled to a “5% prorated share of 50% of the gross revenue,” but according to Aarons, the income have been “inconsistent with the extensive marketing activities”.

The actress asked the studio to show her the earnings and was shown a “spreadsheet containing line items corresponding to just a fraction of known licenses”.

So far the studio’s response to the lawsuit is unknown, however, “The Nun 2” continues on theater billboards around the world.