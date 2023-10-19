Nun lands environmentalist to defend construction site | VIDEO

A video, created by the broadcaster France 3, has gone viral on social media, showing a nun tackling an environmentalist who was protesting in front of a construction site and carrying out a real tackle.

The episode occurred last Monday in Saint-Pierre-de-Colombier, Ardèche. A group of environmentalists from the Les Amis de la Bourges association went to a construction site of a Catholic religious center managed by the community of the Missionary Family of Notre-Dame.

The activists, in fact, overcame the safety barriers to prevent the continuation of the work. The nuns, however, formed a human chain to protect the workers and allow them to continue working.

Tension therefore rose between the two factions and when one of the environmentalists managed to evade the security cordon, one of the nuns intervened and pinned the man to the ground.