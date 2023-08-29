the saga of ‘The spell’ It began in 2013, with the premiere of the first film, based on the story of the Warren spouses. This tape was so successful that they continued to produce others, related to the cases that the investigators of events had witnessed to regulate them. one of these was ‘The Nun’ (2018), a film that is about to release its sequel in theaters in Peru. For this reason, being the ninth installment of the universe of ‘The Conjuring’, in this note, we tell you which movies in this world of horror cinema you should see before ‘The nun 2’.

What movies to watch before ‘The Nun 2’?

‘The Nun 2’ is the new Warner Bros production that opens in September. Photo: Warner Bros.

As the universe of ‘The Conjuring’ has eight films released so far, it is not necessary to have seen all of them to be able to understand ‘The Nun 2’. You should only see two of them, ‘The Nun’ (2018) and ‘Anabelle 2: The Creation’ (2017), both available on the streaming platform on HBO Max. On the other hand, if you want to see all the deliveries of the ‘Warrenverso’, you can also find them in the same service.

When does ‘La monja 2’ premiere in Peru?

The movie ‘La monja 2’ will be released in Peru on Thursday, September 7, 2023. This new installment of the universe of ‘The Conjuring’ is a sequel to the film released in 2018. Fans hope that this second part will give more details about Lorraine Warren’s past, since they suspect that the protagonist Irene would be the young version of she.

What is the synopsis of the movie ‘The Nun 2’?

Despite the fact that there is no official synopsis for ‘The Nun 2’, the trailer has given indications that the plot will take place in the 50s, just like in the previous installment, and will also feature the return of sister Irene, who will have to face the demonic entity Valak again to return it to hell and stop causing deaths.

