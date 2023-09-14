‘The Nun 2’, the new film from the Cinematographic Universe of ‘The spell’had its long-awaited premiere and has already begun to terrify the competition, since it took over the box office in the United States and beat ‘The Vigilante 3’, earning $32.6 million during its first weekend in theaters. The film, starring Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aaronsmoved all the fans en masse ‘Warrenverse’which would be close to reaching its end with the release of ‘The Conjuring 4’.

If you are going to see the new movie in the saga and want to know how long it lasts, in the following note, we will tell you all the details about it.

How long is ‘The Nun 2’?

The film that is under the direction of Michael Chaveswho replaced Corin Hardy, director of the first installment, It has a total duration of 109 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 49 minutes. The film brings back Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene and Bonnie Aarons in her role as the demon Valak, who hides behind the guise of an innocent nun.

When is ‘The Nun 2’ released?

The new film belonging to the ‘Warrenverso’ premiered on Thursday, September 7, 2023 in Peru and in several Latin American countries, while, in Mexico and the United States, the September 8.

What is the rating for ‘The Nun 2’?

‘The Nun 2’ received an R rating due to its high level of violence and terror, which is why the film cannot be seen by children under 17 years of age.

Does ‘The Nun 2’ have post-credit scenes?

To the surprise of many, The footage does have a post-credits scene.something unusual in horror films, but that helps a lot to keep all the followers with the expectation of what may happen in future installments.

Taissa Farmiga returns with her role as Sister Irene, who would be the younger version of Lorraine Warren. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

What actors are in ‘The Nun 2’?

Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene

Jonas Blockt as Frenchie/Maurice

Bonnie Aarons as Valak/The Nun

Storm Reid as Sister Debra

Anna Popplewell as Kate

Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie

Suzanne Bertish as Madame Laurent

Vera Farmiga as Lorraine Warren

Patrick Wilson as Ed Warren

Sterling Jerins as Judy Warren

