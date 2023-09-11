‘The Nun 2’, horror movie again starring Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons, hit theaters in September and has been a success among lovers of the genre. However, the most terrifying plot so far in the universe of ‘The Conjuring’ has surprised more than one, since they did not expect the news that the film has a post-credits scene. For this reason, if you have not yet seen the eighth installment based on the Warren spouses’ files, here we tell you if it is true and if it is worth staying until the end in the movie theater.

Taissa Farmiga is Sister Irene in ‘The Nun 2’. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Does ‘The Nun 2’ have post-credits scenes?

The movie ‘The Nun 2’ does have a post-credits scene. This fact has surprised many because it is unusual for horror films to have this type of content. In addition, this eighth installment of the ‘The Conjuring’ universe has given clues about the saga that has its fans waiting for what the production is preparing.

What is the post-credits scene of ‘The Nun 2’ about?

Minutes after the film ‘The Nun 2’ ends, the post-credits scene begins that has everyone in suspense, since it gives a brief preview of the next installment of this horror cinematographic universe, which would be ‘The Conjuring 4’ . In this short clip, you can see the husband and wife Ed and Lorraine Warrenthe protagonists of the saga.

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will return as Lorraine and Ed Warren for ‘The Conjuring 4’. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

When was ‘The Nun 2’ released in Peru?

The movie ‘The Nun 2’ premiered on Thursday, September 7, 2023in all cinemas in Peru. This new installment of the ‘Warrenverse’ will continue the events that occurred in the first part, which premiered in 2018, and will bring back as the protagonist sister Irene, who must face the demonic entity Valak again.

