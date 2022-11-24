The first two reinforcements of Deportivo Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2023 tournament, Augusto Lotti Y Ramiro Carrera made their preseason debut this Wednesday, in the first friendly match, in which the cement team won 2-0 over Cancun FCin a match that was attended by the fans in the stands of the Andrés Quintana Roo Stadium.
Less than three weeks after arriving in Mexico City from their native Argentina, the former players of Atletico Tucuman They were already part of the attack in the first starting lineup that he presented Raul Gutierrez with a view to the next semester, in which both showed a good performance.
It should be remembered that both Augusto Lotti Y Ramiro Carrera They reported with the Machine since November 8 at La Noria, so they started the preseason from day one under the orders of the ‘Foal‘, because after obtaining their work visa, they also undertook the trip to Cancun to work on the beach.
In this way, the two Argentine forwards have carried out their pre-season work on a par with the rest of the team, with the aim of adapting as soon as possible, getting into rhythm and thus being in their best physical shape for their debut with the team in early January.
Ramiro Carrera found the number he carried available in Atletico Tucuman until the last tournament, so he decided to keep the number 23.
While, Augusto Lotti He also found the number 9 that he wore with the Argentine team vacant, which he used santi gimenez even before leaving for Europe with the feyenoordHowever, for his debut as a light blue he wore 21, so it might not be his final number for the next semester, as it may be reserved for the reinforcement that is yet to come, which would be a striker.
