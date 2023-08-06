Eric Gutierrez He has not had a good time in his first games with Club Deportivo Guadalajara and the criticism has not been long in coming from the fans due to the performance he has shown, since they consider that he is well below the expectations generated by the signing.
The Mexican national team arrived at the Perla Tapatía on July 2 to be presented as the new bomb reinforcement of the rojiblanco team from the PSV Eindhoven of the eredivisie. Despite the fact that this element came when Liga MX was still being played, Veljko Paunovic made the decision that his first minutes with this institution would go until the League Cup.
Analyzing the numbers of the Pachuca youth squad in this tournament, the reality is that the Mexican is below average in various areas of this competition, since of the 17 areas divided between offense, possession and defense, the footballer only exceeds the average generated per player in this competition in balls won in the opponent’s area with three (0.8 average), successful passes with 96 (42.2 average), Balls recovered with nine (6 average), balls recovered in rival field with five (1.4 average ) and one versus one successful on defense with four (1.78 average).
As if that were not enough, the midfielder is going through a long drought regarding being present on the scoreboard. This is reflected in the fact that his last goal was on April 8, 2023, while his last assist was on April 16 of this year, both were when he was still a footballer for the PSV.
Now the 28-year-old footballer will have to wait until Liga MX activity resumes to once again demonstrate that level that led him to be in the spotlight of European football and that the team’s decision was correct with his signing.
It should be noted that there is currently no precise date for the MX League to return, although everything seems to indicate that it will be between August 18 and 21 once the international tournament has finished, that is, there are still at least two weeks left. to return to activity.
