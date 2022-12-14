• Soufiane Amrabat became the first midfielder in the history of the World Cup from the African continent to be defeated by opponents in this way, after he succeeded in regaining possession for his team 51 times in the tournament.

• No African player has ever made the difference and grabbed the ball from competitors with this number, like Amrabat, since the 1966 World Cup when statistical analysis began with numbers for every touch on the field for all players.

• Didier Deschamps became the fourth coach in history to succeed in leading his country to the final twice in a row, after Vittorio Pozzo with Italy in 1934 and 1938, Carlos Bilardo with Argentina in 1986 and 1990, and Franz Beckenbauer with Germany in 1986 and 1990.

• Since Brazil in the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, no team has succeeded in appearing twice in a row in the final until France came to do so in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, and the first European team to achieve the same feat since 1990.

• France has become the world’s most successful team in the last 7 editions of the tournament, reaching the final 4 times.

• Theo Hernandez’s early goal against Morocco, which came at 4:39, is the fastest goal in the history of the World Cup semi-finals since 1958, when Vava scored after just two minutes for Brazil against France.

• Hugo Lloris has become the most goalkeeper in the world to participate in World Cup matches after raising his tally to 19 matches, equal to Manuel Neuer, and if he participates in the final, he will be alone with the number.