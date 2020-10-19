Madrid has a problem in Marcelo. The state of form of the Brazilian, clearly relegated to the substitution by Mendy is alarming. And the numbers point to you more than ever. In this second stage of Zidane, the white team lost in the League eight games of the 26 in which Marcelo started, but the data is much more relevant when he was not in the starting eleven: Madrid never lost. The team resents the veteran ’12’ white … The last time, in this historical 0-1 against Cádiz that raises the level of panic to a week of the Classic.

The figures point you, but there is nothing more graphic than the images themselves. Cádiz’s goal started in one more than passive, being generous, pressure from the Brazilian. He let the cadista play begin with great ease.

Marcelo allows to start the play from 0-1, this is the closest that the cadista play presses.

The goal was only the denouement, the symptoms that the marcelo band was going to be a bargain for Salvi and Cádiz it was seen from minute 2. The very first yellow chance, where Ramos scores a goal from Negredo under the sticks, begins in the umpteenth defensive inattention of the Rio de Janeiro left-hander. It would not be the only one. Negredo’s second warning, at 12 ‘, repeats the pattern. Ramos has to leave his area to try to reduce another defensive nonsense of Marcelo. In neither of the two plays does he even appear on the television plane …

On the very first occasion for Cádiz, in minute 2, Ramos has to leave his area to cover up a Lozano internship. Marcelo does not appear on the television plane. Negredo almost scored.

In the 13th minute, Negredo almost scored again. Marcelo neglects his area again, Ramos has to go out again and Nacho is left alone to cover three Cádiz players. The final shot of the nine Vallecano was narrowly missed.

There was more numbers who question Marcelo’s performance. He lost 18 balls, the most of Madrid against the Cervera team. It’s a trend in crescendo. Last season chained 26 losses on February 6 (Real Sociedad) with 27 losses only ten days later against Celta. Upon returning from confinement, Mendy completely took over the left side.

Marcelo is turning physically fragile (accumulates ten injuries from 2018-19) and continues at Real Madrid only because the pandemic made the summer football market contract. As AS reported last month, he was about to leave but his very high salary at 32 stopped Inter and Juventus in their tracks. During Real Madrid-Cádiz, Antonio Romero reported in Sports Carousel that the side had a foot and a half in the Vecchia Signora But the operation was also stopped by the fact that Juve offered Douglas Costa as a bargaining chip and Madrid was not interested in barter. The second captain, a living legend of Madrid, is an alarming situation in a white club that has let Reguilón and Achraf out this summer and where Zidane still does not dare to give the alternative to the castillista Miguel Gutierrez, he three most desired of Factory of the last years …