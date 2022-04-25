After a hesitant start to the season for Barcelona, the club decided to make a change in the bench and Xavi replaced Koeman as coach of FC Barcelona. Now, 5 games from the end of the season, Xavi’s revolution seems not to have been as much as expected.
Ronald Koeman does not have excessively bad numbers in his first 32 games in charge of the team, what is more, they are even good. The Dutchman won a title in his only full season at the club, the Copa del Rey. It should be noted that he is the last Barcelona coach before Messi left, which can help in terms of numbers when comparing them with Xavi’s.
After his first 32 games, Koeman had recorded 21 wins, 5 draws and 6 losses, leaving an average of more than two points per game, while Xavi’s numbers have not been that good in comparison. With the same 32 games trained, Xavi has achieved 17 wins, 8 draws and 7 losses, which in terms of points per game is a little less than what Koeman averaged, 1.8 points per game.
The 21-22 season did not start well for Barcelona and it is the reason for Koeman’s dismissal, with injuries, very important casualties (Leo Messi) and without signings due to the economic problem they were going through. The question is what Koeman would have been able to do with the signings that have been made since Xavi’s arrival, which are not few. Dani Alves, Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Aubameyang arrived in the winter market and the squad made a great leap in quality, although they have been left with no chance of winning any trophies after being eliminated against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.
