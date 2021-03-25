The Spanish selection will play their first match against Greece in 2021 with the premiere in the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. In this call, Luis Enrique has four newcomers Pedri, Bryan Gil, Pedro Porro and goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, who hope to have their first minutes at La Roja during this break.

One of the doubts about the debutants was the number that they were going to wear in their premiere and the Federation has published the list of numbers that the 23 selected players will wear. It should be explained that lthe choice is made by number of caps and therefore Jordi Alba on his return has recovered the 18 that Gayá had occupied in his absence, which will now wear on the 14th.

Bryan Gil has opted for the 9, Pedri for the 20, Pedro Perro for the 2 and Robert Sánchez for the 13. In addition, Ferrán Torres will wear the 11 after wearing the 18 on his back in his hat-trick to Germany. This is the complete list of the numbers of Spain against Greece: