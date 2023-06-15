The failure of the Argentine team in the 2018 World Cup in Russia led by Jorge Sampaoli suggested that the AFA was against a renowned coach to succeed him, but after the refusal of coaches like Diego Simeone and Marcelo Gallardo, the president’s decision Claudio Tapia was betting on lionel scalonia coach with no experience at the club level and with just one step through the “Albiceleste” youth team.
Despite receiving millions of criticisms for the controversial determination, the one born in Pujato dedicated himself to shutting up mouths and managed to make big history with the Argentine team led by Lionel Messi: won the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the Finalissima against Italy that same year and the Copa América in 2021, in Brazil. We review your updated numbers.
What was Scaloni’s first game as coach of the Argentine Senior team?
The Scaloni cycle began on September 8, 2018, in Los Angeles with a friendly against the weak Guatemala, with a 3-0 victory over the Congolese Pity Martínez, Gio Lo Celso and Gio Simeone.
How many games did Scaloni manage in the Argentine team and what are his records?
Until before the friendly double date against China and Indonesia, on the June 2023 Asian tour, we review the numbers of the world champion DT.
|
MATCHES
|
WON
|
ETIED
|
LOST
|
gf
|
GC
|
59
|
40
|
14
|
5
|
127
|
3. 4
How many titles does Scaloni have in the Argentine team?
Three: Copa América 2021, the Finalissima and the World Cup 2022.
How many undefeated matches did Scaloni register with the Argentine national team?
With the 5-0 victory in the friendly against the United Arab Emirates, the last one before the World Cup, Scaloni reached 36 games undefeated and surpassed the best streak in the history of the national team. The streak began with the 3-1 defeat of Chile in the match for third place in the 2019 Copa América (they had lost 2-0 against Brazil in the semis), and was cut short in the debut in Qatar 2022, with the remembered fall 2-1 against Saudi Arabia.
Who is the top scorer for the Argentine team in the Scaloni Era?
The scorer is none other than Lionel Andrés Messi, with 37 goals scored since the arrival of the native of Pujato. Second is Lautaro Martínez, and third is Ángel Di María
|
PLAYER
|
GOALS IN THE SCALONI ERA
|
LIONEL MESSI
|
37
|
LAUTARO MARTINEZ
|
twenty-one
|
ANGEL DI MARIA
|
9
|
JULIAN ALVAREZ
|
7
|
NICOLAS GONZALEZ
|
4
Who is the player with the most appearances in the Argentine team in the Scaloni Era?
The player with the most appearances in the Argentine team in the Scaloni Era is the “motorcito” Rodrigo De Paul. They are followed by Leandro Paredes and Lautaro Martínez
|
PLAYER
|
PRESENCES IN THE SCALONI ERA
|
RODRIGO DE PAUL
|
52
|
LEANDRO WALLS
|
47
|
LAUTARO MARTINEZ
|
Four. Five
|
LIONEL MESSI
|
Four. Five
|
NICOLAS OTAMENDI
|
43
#numbers #cycle #Lionel #Scaloni #command #Argentine #team
Leave a Reply