LaLiga has updated on its website this Friday the Real Madrid numbers for 2020-21. As AS advanced, Marco Asensio will wear the 11 of Bale and Vinicius will change to 20, until now owned by the Balearic Islands. The carioca, in addition, consists as “Vini Jr.” instead of “Vinicius Jr.”. The Welshman, whose signing for Tottenham is imminent, appears with 25.

eleven

Asensio, what He always showed his predilection for 10, their number varies at the moment due to the impossibility of obtaining the mythical number, by Modric. In Mallorca he had played with 38 and 27, and in Espanyol, with 25. For his part, Vinicius, who preferred 11, has settled for 20 because Asensio, by seniority, he had priority to choose. The carioca will carry the number with which he made the leap to the professional team of Flamengo.

It also stands out in the relationship published by LaLiga the 16 of Borja Mayoral. It is not a coincidence, but it comes to confirm what was advanced by this newspaper on Thursday: the canterano has impressed Zidane in the preseason and it has many possibilities of entering the list for Sunday’s visit (9:00 p.m., Movistar LaLiga) to Real Sociedad.

Also, Courtois assumes 1 for its symbolism, despite his fondness for 13. Odriozola returns with 19 and Odegaard starts with 21, released by the transfer to Milan of Brahim. The Norwegian will be reunited on the first day with Real Sociedad.