The wait has come to an end and Lionel Messi is now in Qatar mode. On Sunday he played his last game with PSG, the Argentines breathed a sigh of relief because he finished it without physical problems and now he will concentrate 100% on the World Cup.
This will be the fifth of his career and it may be the last, so it is very special for him. The excellent news is that he arrives at an excellent level and He had a very good 2022 in football. His performance at PSG improved remarkably, he looks completely adapted and far exceeded what was done in 2021.
Despite his 35 years, Leo’s numbers this year are impressive. He in total he played 43 games, in which he was on the field of play 3698 minutes. He had 173 shots, of which 81 were on target, and scored 27 goals.
In addition to his goalscoring facet, he increased his new great virtue: assists. Rosario gave 26 passes that ended in goal and it was seen more and more complete. The statistic marks that he scored one goal every 69 minutes. All these numbers are between the club and the National Team. Years go by and Leo never ceases to amaze.
related links
More news from Lionel Messi
More news from the Argentine team
More World Cup news
#numbers #Lionel #Messi #PSG #preview #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply