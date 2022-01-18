Darío Benedetto will arrive in Argentina on Thursday and will become Boca’s new reinforcement. The striker comes from playing for Elche in Spain, where he did not achieve the expected performance and reached an agreement to leave the club (he was on loan from Olympique de Marseille).
The French agreed to sell it for a figure that has not yet been confirmed, but that would be between three and four million euros. The Pipa will have its second stage in the Xeneize and will seek to repeat what has been achieved.
Benedetto played for Boca from 2016 to 2019. He converted 45 goals in 76 games and is ranked 30th among the top scorers in the club’s history. His goal average per game is 0.59 and in total he provided 12 assists.
On his way through the Xeneize, won three titles: First Division tournament 2016-2017, Superliga 2017-2018 and Supercopa Argentina 2018. He reached a Copa Libertadores final and earned a place in the Argentina national team.
“I said that I would return to Boca one way or another and I have already kept my word: I will always be a fan of that club and now I have been given the opportunity to return as a player to the club that I love,” he declared to confirm his arrival.
#numbers #Darío #Benedetto #stage #Boca
Leave a Reply