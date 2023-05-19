In a complex but not impossible mission, Chivas will look for a comeback on the pitch of the Estadio Azteca this Sunday. The Verde Valle team is considered in a position to be able to put it together in a big way at the home of América, this after the eagles signed a minimal advantage in the Akron del Guadalajara, forcing the herd to achieve a victory by a difference of two or more goals in case you want to get a place in the final.
The task is not easy, because to win goals are required and it is something that Chivas does not have in excess. The club does not have a defining center forward, they have been improvising Víctor Guzmán for weeks, and as if that were not enough, the great star of the team, Alexis Vega, is not a guy who makes an appearance at times important of the club But not now, but since he signed for the flock.
Vega’s numbers make it clear that he is not the man of hope, he has not scored in the league for 4 years when he was still in Toluca, and since he wore the Chivas shirt, he has not been able to score a single goal against América . And as if that were not enough, the player does not have a single goal in the kill or be killed stage wearing the colors of Guadalajara, his records are limited to two assists. If the herd wants to make it to the finals, they may have to put their faith in some other man than Vega.
