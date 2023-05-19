STILL MISSING! 🔴👻

Alexis Vega’s numbers against America and in the league speak for themselves.

❌ He has NEVER scored or assisted in the #NationalClassic.

❌ Add 10 games without scoring against the Eagles (from Toluca).

❌ Record ZERO goals and 2 assists in the league with Chivas. pic.twitter.com/6NRTIPuhDT

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) May 19, 2023