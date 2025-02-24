These are pride times beyond what happens in Nervión. Especially for the performance that his second team has been doing, the Seville Atléticothat after beating Hercules by the minimum last weekend at the Jesús Navas stadium (1-0), he added in that way his fifth consecutive victory, and with the added difficulty if it is possible not to have fit only one so much in his Against, which makes those of Jesús Galván already a preclaim promotion.

Has added Sevilla Atlético The last 15 points at stake In Group 2 of the First Federation without receiving somewhat. And it is that the franjirrojos did not grant in front of the Alicante team or a single shot between the three sticks, adding their sixth goal to zero in the seven days played so far this year. And in those 630 minutes played in 2025, Jesús Galván’s team has only conceded one goal, which Carlos Hernández scored for Ceuta on January 18 at Alfonso Murube. None more.

But it is that the issue goes further, because among the four most competitive leagues, the whitish box is The team that has fit less in everything that goes from the new almanac after two months and almost competition. No club or first division, neither second nor of the two first federation groups, nor of those that encompasses second federation, manage to improve this data that is overwhelming and that demonstrates the force that the Sevillista quarry has at the time in which In addition, García Pimienta has been making an important use of festivities outstanding in the first squad, which makes the effort of all his quarry even more meritorious.

On the other hand, regardless of having received only that target, the Sevillista subsidiary has marked seven this year, which has earned him 18 points of 21 possible. A figure that is not available to the other 19 teams of group 2 of the category, but neither of any of the 20 of group 1. Therefore, in a hypothetical classification of the 40 first federation teams of the last seven days, The subsidiary would be a solo leader. Behind the Sevillists would appear Real Madrid Castilla with 17 points, followed, with 16, from Bilbao Athletic and Ibiza. With 15 of the last 21 there is also a team of each group, the Leon Cultural and the Ceuta.