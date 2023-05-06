Amr Ebeid (Cairo)

Al-Ahly won the Egyptian Super Cup after a “strong and difficult” match against Pyramids, and technical statistics indicate that the two teams exchanged possession of the ball through different periods of the match, as “Al-Azraq” started with relative possession of the ball before the matter gradually turned in favor of “Al-Ahmar”, who It ended the original two halves with 56% compared to 44% for Pyramids, who owned it by a greater percentage in the two additional halves, by 52% compared to 48%, so that the match ended in total with Al-Ahly possession percentage amounting to 54% compared to 46%.

In terms of offensive attempts, the matter seemed very close between them, as Al-Ahly players hit 17 balls at the Pyramids goal, which had 16 attempts at Al-Ahmar’s goal. 7 for the “Super Champion”, which reflected a great club between the two teams in a match that was decided with a single goal from a penalty kick.

Al-Ahly was the most intrusive and penetrating into the Pyramids penalty area, as 12 “red” attempts came inside the area compared to 5 outside it, while “Al-Samawi” hit 9 balls from inside the penalty area and 7 outside it, despite the relative superiority of Pyramids in the first half of the match in the number of scoring opportunities. With 3 chances compared to 2 for Al-Ahly, however, the offensive improvement that occurred in the performance of the “Red Genie” after advancing to high pressure in exchange for the security retreat of the defense on the part of Pyramids, gave Al-Ahly 4 goalscoring opportunities compared to one for “Al-Samawi” in the second half.

The advantage was in favor of the “hero” in the extra runs, after he relied on leaving the ball for Pyramids and using long balls and counterattacks, to get 4 chances compared to 2 for “Al-Samawi”, so that the match ended with a score of 10 goals for the “Eagles” compared to 6 for the “Pharaonic Battalion”.

The statistics of the mutual attacks between the two teams also show that Al-Ahly launched 99 attacks compared to 86 for Pyramids, and the greatest danger was for the left front of each team, in addition to the offensive depth that took advantage of some lapses from the heart of the defense of each of them, especially the mistakes of “Al-Samawi” in recent periods, and it is certain that The most important and prominent role of the two goalkeepers pushed the match towards extra time after their brilliance, especially Mohamed El-Shennawy, who saved 8 shots from Pyramids, saving his goal from 5 sure chances, while Ahmed El-Shennawy dealt successfully with 5 dangerous attempts for Al-Ahly.

And if the two teams were very close in terms of organizing play and offensive construction by passing the balls with an accuracy of 79% to Al-Ahly compared to 78% for Pyramids, however, “Al-Nusour” excelled in being present in half of the opponent’s stadium, with a total of 196 passes compared to 153 for “Al-Samawi” in half of Al-Ahly stadium, as well as The situation was with regard to individual bilateral games, as the “champion” recorded a success rate in air duels of 55% compared to 45%, and the matter was repeated in ground contacts by 58% compared to 42%, and in dribbles also by 53% compared to 41%.