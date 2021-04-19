“Win differently.” Those words were what Louis caesar chose in his Press conference to explain what you would look for from the template CD Lugo after replacing Mehdi Nafti as albivermello coach. The reality, however, has ensured that such a statement is far away and that the declaration of intentions of the Arousano technician has not only not been carried out but has been totally opposite to what happened on the pitch. The numbers are clear in this regard and Luis César’s work is suspended.

The most obvious data is that which refers precisely to the victories. Since his arrival, Luis César has not managed to win a single match with Lugo. After three draws in its first three days Lugo adds five consecutive defeats. A streak that has made Lugo the worst team in the Second Division in 2021 and has taken them from a comfortable temperate zone with an income of six points on relegation to occupy the twentieth place, two points from salvation. With three points out of 24 possible and an average of 0.37 points per game, the albivermella situation has become critical.

But not only the absence of victories and the few points harvested have led Lugo to the current situation. In the eight games played with Luis César at the controls, the albivermellos have only managed to score three goals but the goals conceded up to 14 have been shot, including the bulky thrashing that Lugo fit in on his visit to Las Palmas where he lost 6-1. Once again the numbers don’t lie and they explain it better than anyone critical of the current situation of the team.