From: Marcus Gable

The traffic light government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) wants to regulate immigration to Germany more closely. The measures presented are said to have been developed for months.

Berlin – Something should move in migration policy. The traffic light leaders have now done the preparatory work for this. With a package that is intended to make deportations as easy as access to work. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who agreed on the contents together with Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and FDP leader Christian Lindner, spoke of a “repatriation package” in an initial statement.

Scholz in the daily topics: “The number of refugees is too high”

In the ARD– “Daily Topics”, the head of government finally took another stand on the explosive issue that had been on the table for weeks and with which the Union in particular was trying to get votes. “It is a challenge that so many come to Germany irregularly,” emphasized the SPD politician in an interview with moderator Ingo Zamperoni: “The numbers of those who come as refugees today are too high. Especially when we know that this is not happening in an orderly manner.”

Scholz also called for a constructive approach with a view to the planned migration summit on Friday with CDU leader Friedrich Merz as opposition leader and the state leaders from Lower Saxony and Hesse, Stephan Weil (SPD) and Boris Rhein (CDU), as speakers for the Prime Minister’s Conference: ” We have to be strict, we have to be clear, but always without foaming at the mouth.”

Because: “I am convinced that this is exactly what the citizens want. Namely, not a petty argument in which not everyone wants to make a name for themselves with a small demand that they know not everyone wants. But practical solutions that actually change the situation.”

Conversation about migration policy: Olaf Scholz spoke on the ARD “Tagesthemen”. © Screenshot ARD

Scholz on migration policy: Chancellor calls for “practical solutions”

At the same time, he countered the argument that the measures now taken were a reaction to the AfD’s strengthening in the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse last weekend. “We have prepared many, many things and have now initiated a procedure that will make return measures easier. We have been preparing this for months, it is now finished,” said Scholz, referring to a long preparatory work.

He continued: “One measure we are taking is that we have also increased the protection of the German borders in the last few weeks and months. And another is that we make agreements with the countries from which the refugees come that they take their citizens back.”

However, the 65-year-old also mentioned that “Germany is a country that needs workers anyway.” That means: The Federal Republic is dependent on migration, but wants to have more control over immigration.

“What we offer is: If these people come to us in a regular way, which we need for our labor market, then we want to have completely unbureaucratic, simple ways in which the refugees who will not receive protection in Germany can be taken back again. Or, for example, criminals,” Scholz called the plan.

There will probably be less to laugh about in the next conversation: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (l.) meets with opposition leader Friedrich Merz about migration policy. © IMAGO / photo library



Scholz hopes that the countries of origin will be more forthcoming: travel documents can replace passports

He is counting on the countries of origin to be more forthcoming: “And this has to be possible – because many people no longer have passports – with travel documents that have been issued in Germany.” That Germany has been having difficulty for years with the list of safe ones Scholz blames the Federal Council for expanding countries of origin, where there is often a lack of a majority.

With regard to Moldova and Georgia, this will probably look different: “We are doing this because with these two countries we can say: There are many people from these countries who are asking for refugee protection, even though they will not get it at the end of the proceedings because these are not countries are where there is political persecution to such an extent that many are recognized. There are practically none.”

The vote on the status of Moldova and Georgia will probably also be a first pointer. Whether a majority really pulls together when it comes to migration policy. (mg)