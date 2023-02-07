The following is the non-final casualty toll in both countries:
- According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the death toll from the earthquake in Syria has risen to 2,082.
- At least 2,000 people were injured, and 72 cities, towns, and villages in central, northwest, and western Syria were affected as a result of the earthquake.
- The Syrian Observatory stated that more than 1,620 people were killed as a result of the earthquake that struck northern and western Syria, and sources in northern Syria warned that time is running out to save hundreds of families who are still trapped under the rubble.
- In Turkey, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority announced that the death toll from the earthquake had risen to 4,544, and 26,725 injured.
- The World Health Organization said that the number of people affected by the devastating earthquake that killed thousands in Turkey and Syria could reach 23 million.
- The earthquake, which was followed by several strong aftershocks, killed more than 5,000 people in Turkey and Syria, and injured and displaced thousands in a bitter cold, but the outcome is still preliminary.
