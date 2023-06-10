Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of the counter-offensive of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. According to him, this is evidenced by the use of strategic reserves by Kiev.

In none of the areas of hostilities, the Ukrainian troops did not achieve the tasks assigned to them. It’s absolutely obvious Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state pointed to the courage and heroism of the Russian military, as well as to the competent command of the troops. The Russian leader also noted the high efficiency of domestic weapons.

Putin added that all attempts made by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) to counteroffensive have failed, but Kyiv retains its offensive potential.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the schedule for the start of the Ukrainian offensive had been approved. According to him, all important decisions on the planned operation have already been made.

The Washington Post newspaper on June 8 claimed that Kyiv launched a counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stepped up attacks in the southeast of the country.

The head of the Russian Defense Ministry, Sergei Shoigu, said that on the night of June 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine made an attempt to break through the Russian defense in the Zaporozhye direction. According to him, the enemy was trying to break through the Russian defenses with the forces of the 47th mechanized brigade, numbering up to 1,500 people and 150 armored vehicles.

Later, the commander of the grouping of the country’s Armed Forces in the Zaporozhye direction, Colonel-General Alexander Romanchuk, said that Putin was informed about the situation in the Zaporozhye direction, and added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed to achieve surprise with their offensive in this direction.

Putin called the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine impressive

The President of Russia said that in recent days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have suffered significant losses that exceed the “classic” figure.

The President of Russia said that in recent days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have suffered significant losses that exceed the "classic" figure.

It is known that during offensive operations, losses are approximately three to one. This is a classic. But in this case, it significantly exceeds these classical indicators. I won't reproduce the numbers now, but they are impressive.

Earlier, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, called the expected losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the counteroffensive and promised that the United States and its allies would continue to provide all necessary assistance to Kyiv.

The Russian leadership will proceed from the realities on the battlefield

Putin stressed that the Russian military leadership is assessing the situation with the enemy’s offensive and will proceed from the realities on the battlefield.

The head of state also drew attention to the fact that the Russian military-industrial complex is capable of fulfilling all the tasks set and is increasing the production of modern weapons.

Earlier, the head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, commented on the course of the special operation in Ukraine. He noted that the situation in the war zone is constantly changing. Therefore, he suggested that the goals of the Russian military would be adjusted.

The current situation in Ukraine is based on the events of past years

Putin believes that the current situation in Ukraine is based on the events of past years. He blamed the Kyiv authorities for what was happening.

I want to note that this tragedy is due to the events that took place in previous years, and the responsibility for them lies entirely with the Kiev regime, whose primary source of power is a coup d’état Vladimir Putin President of Russia

On February 24, 2022, Russia announced the start of a special military operation in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin, addressing fellow citizens, explained that Moscow responded to the requests of the Donbass republics for help with such measures.