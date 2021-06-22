In the thirteen precedents between the two national teams, the Azzurri have won 10 times and drew the remaining three

On paper it is a very unbalanced eighth-final in favor of Italy the one against Austria.

PREVIOUS – Italy have remained unbeaten in their last 13 matches against Austria (10W, 3N), the Azzurri’s last defeat against the Austrians even dates back to a friendly in December 1960 (1-2). The most recent match between the two national teams dates back to August 2008, a friendly ended 2-2). Italy have won all four games against Austria between the World Cup and the European Championships, all in the World Cup: 1-0 in 1934, 1-0 in 1978, 1-0 in 1990 and 2-1 in 1998.

TO EUROPEANS – Seven of Italy’s 14 matches in the knockout phase at the European Championships ended in a draw (4W, 3P). Of these seven draws, five ended on penalties (2W, 3P), one with the toss of the coin and the other with the final playoff, which was then won. This is Austria’s first ever participation in the knockout phase of the European Championships and the first in this phase of a major tournament since the 1954 World Cup.

COMPRESSOR ROLLER – Italy have kept a clean sheet in all of their last 11 games, reaching 1055 minutes (17 hours and 35 minutes) without conceding a goal from Donny van de Beek of the Netherlands last October. The Azzurri have done better only once in their history: 12 clean sheets in a row between 1972 and 1974. Mancini’s team made 60 shots in the three matches of this group stage; the average of 20 shots per game is the highest recorded by the Azzurri in a single edition of the European Championships (since 1980, since Opta collected the data).

