The number one in Congress for the PP and the PSOE, Luis Alberto Marín and Francisco Lucas, will resign on Monday at 9:00 am their act of deputies in the Regional Assembly in order to be appointed as deputies to the Lower House. This is how the secretary of the Provincial Electoral Board, María del Mar González Romero, reminded Marín this Thursday, after completing the act of handing over the credentials to the ten deputies and four senators from the Region of Murcia.

Simultaneously with the resignation of Marín and Lucas, the popular María Luis Ramón Meroño, who was number 22 on the PP list, and the socialist María Dolores Martínez Pay, who was in the 14 of the PSOE.

They were absent from the event held in the hall of the old MOPU, of Alfonso X, Francisco Lucas, who was initially going to be delayed, but finally did not arrive, and Lourdes Méndez, deputy of Vox. The rest went to receive the document that the Provincial Electoral Board gives them, certifying that they have been elected in the July 23 elections.

The PP reaches out to Vox



Shortly before the start of the act of handing over the credentials to deputies and senators, the popular Luis Alberto Marín told the press that he hopes Feijóo will achieve a majority to form a government and regarding the regional blockade, he reached out to Vox to stop the third appointment with the polls that the citizens of the Region of Murcia would have on October 25.

“The position of the Popular Party is very clear: an outstretched hand from moment one,” he said while recalling the “union” programmatic agreement, which contains 88 points, rejected by Vox, which has put on the table some ” impositions” which, in the view of the PP, “does not correspond to the percentage of votes obtained by each party.”

But even so, Marín assures that the PP continues to hold its hand out in the hope that “sanity prevails and that Vox does not lead us to an electoral repetition, which, of course, is the worst situation that could occur in this Region,” stressed.

This reasoning was made thinking that the citizens of the Region “do not deserve a repeat of the elections, but a stable, serious government that gets to work right away.” The former Minister of Economy of López Miras also stressed that he collects his deputy act “with great enthusiasm”, “with the desire to start working now for the future of this country, especially for the Region of Murcia.”

However, Marín acknowledged that the situation is “quite uncertain” due, in his opinion, “to the drift that President Sánchez has put us in”, but in the PP they continue to advocate that the most voted list govern, which is the that Núñez Feijóo heads and not Pedro Sánchez, whom he portrayed as the loser of the elections, “although he has not yet recognized it.”

Immediately afterwards, Marín insisted that the socialist will only be able to govern “thanks to an amalgamation of pro-independence and secessionist parties that do not bet on national unity but precisely the opposite.” “We trust that sanity prevails and finally President Feijóo gets the necessary support to provide this government and this country with the stability and serenity that is needed at this time,” he added.

In this context of uncertainty, Marín assured that this year they do not plan to go on vacation until the situation is resolved. “We are talking about a national emergency” (the investiture of Núñez Feijóo,) and in the Region of Murcia, the moment requires being “at the foot of the canyon.”

“What concerns us and worries us is that a stable government be formed as soon as possible. There will be time for vacations », he concluded.

Podemos, prepared to repeat elections



Sumar’s deputy in Congress, Javier Sánchez Serna, said this Thursday that Podemos-IU, the formation with which he attended the regional elections on May 28, is prepared to return to the polls if the PP of López Miras and José Ángel Antelo’s Vox disagree.

«I have to say, as coordinator of Podemos in the Region of Murcia, that we are prepared, if necessary, for new elections because they will be giving a new opportunity to the progressive forces to convince the Murcians that by the via the right we get blockade and null policy for the citizenship “.

Sánchez Serna assured that he includes his deputy act in Congress “proud to represent 70,000 Murcians who on 23-J supported Sumar’s candidacy, decisive for revalidating the coalition government.”

The Sumar deputy defined the current political scenario as “very tight”, but he considers that there are enough votes in Congress to reissue the progressive coalition of Pedro Sánchez and Yolanda Díaz.

In his case, Sánchez Serna does go on vacation “for a few days” to return when “in a few weeks” negotiations (to form a government) are resumed, which he believes “will come to fruition.”

“What is clear is that Mr. Feijóo and the Popular Party and Vox do not add up to a majority.” However, they do give the numbers in Congress to “a multinational and progressive majority”, which wants to move “towards a more federal model for Spain,” he stressed.

Sánchez Serna also criticized the fact that the PP asks that the list with the most votes be allowed to govern, forgetting that in many municipalities they have not been the list with the most votes and have obtained partners to form those majorities and are governing because our country is not presidential but parliamentary. For this reason, he considers that if the popular want, they have the option of reforming the Constitution, but since they do not give him the numbers, he does not believe that this scenario will occur.

In another order of things, regarding the power that Podemos can have within Sumar, Sánchez Serna explained that his formation will try to have autonomy and its own voice within the parliamentary group. Referring to the regional political scene, the parliamentarian assured that he is waiting for the coalition between PP and Vox to “stop fighting over seats” and say if they will be able to reach an agreement.

“I think they have many things in common,” he stressed, emphasizing that both formations want to forgive taxes for the rich, have zero social policies or want to leave the Mar Menor unprotected. In this regard, he ironized that “López Miras recoils a bit”, but, in his opinion, the Mar Menor remains unprotected. This change in the president, he attributes to the fact that it helps him to distance himself from Vox.

“We have no doubt that the PP, as soon as it has the opportunity, will re-elect the construction companies, the agribusiness multinationals, before the defense of the Mar Menor and the neighbors who are asking for the recovery of a unique ecosystem.” Regarding the approval by the Governing Council of the extension of the urban moratorium in the lagoon, Sánchez Serna pointed out that “sometimes social and media pressure is useful.”

The PSOE, prepared for whatever



For her part, Inma Sánchez Roca, a socialist senator, said that her party is prepared for anything in the Region. Good for there to be an agreement between PP and Vox, whom she blamed in the same ‘pack’ for repeating the elections or if there is finally unlocking.

“The political blockade that we have in the Region has two responsible parties, the PP and Vox,” stressed Sánchez Roca, emphasizing that now they do not agree despite the fact that they have been governing this legislature that has ended and that, in his opinion, responds to “partisan interests” rather than the general interest.

“They are taking a pulse and a tension, which they have more than released,” he pointed out to insist that there are no differences between those of Antelo and those of López Miras. “Whether Vox is inside or outside a PP government is the least of it when the PP has assumed Vox’s postulates and public policies are the same.”

In this context of uncertainty, the senator stressed that the “Socialist Party is always prepared for whatever it takes because it believes in mobilization, with a very strong structure.” Regardless of that, she stressed that the responsibility lies with PP and Vox. “They are the only ones responsible for whether we have to go back to the polls.”

Inma Sánchez Roca also took advantage of the opportunity to praise the good results of the PSOE in the general elections, which raised them to be the second political force, maintaining the three seats they had in Congress and recovering a senator, which they have taken from Vox.

He also threw darts at the regional government, criticizing that it has had three years to promote the protection of the Mar Menor, although “they have surely been more concerned with how to stay clinging to the chair at all costs, instead of working for the benefit of the entire Region.” On the national political scene, Sánchez Roca did not get wet. He limited himself to saying that the head of state should order the formation of a government to the one who gathers the most support around him.