This afternoon, 48 hours after the federal committee of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez expressed his open defense of the amnesty for those accused of the ‘procés’, one of the most symbolic steps and with the greatest political weight that secessionism had required of him to endorse his investiture. The Secretary of Organization of the Socialists, Santos Cerdán, met this afternoon at the Junts offices in the European Parliament in Brussels with Carles Puigdemont, in a gesture that definitively breaks the political isolation that weighed on the escaped former president of the Catalan Generalitat six years ago of the Spanish justice system and still persecuted today by the Supreme Court for his leadership of the illegal referendum of October 1, 2017. The image of a meeting, held in a “good atmosphere” according to two statements made public by the socialists and by Junts , directs Sánchez towards a re-election that his party intends to win in Congress next week.

Cerdán and Puigdemont have broken a lack of communication that had already been broken, as an advance, by the vice president Yolanda Díaz at the beginning of September, in a meeting that was also attended by the president of the PSOE group in the European Parliament, Iratxe García, the head of the socialist delegation, Javier Moreno, and the general secretary of Junts, Jordi Turull. Both parties have confirmed that the negotiations for the investiture “are moving in the right direction” and are willing to “continue talking in the coming days” to close the pact. While waiting for how the agreement materializes and at the expense of how this acceleration is received by the rest of the formations that are negotiating with the socialists – particularly, ERC and the PNV -, today’s photograph means no longer unequivocally recognizing Puigdemont as a homologous interlocutor for Spanish governability and his restitution as political leader despite his escape in Waterloo.

Sánchez’s intervention before the federal committee of the PSOE on Saturday, in which for the first time he unapologetically defended the amnesty because the result of 23-J forces “to make a virtue of necessity”, “in the name of Spain” and for ” the common good”, triggered speculation about an investiture that could be consummated without exhausting the weeks remaining until November 27, the deadline to automatically call other elections. The most optimistic among the acting president’s entourage hoped to be able to reach the Congress session next week, which would allow their leader to appear already invested before the congress of European socialists to be held in Malaga on November 10 and 11. . Although both ERC and the PNV had cooled this possibility in the last few hours, the meeting of the number three of the socialists – that is, a leader with stripes and a member, along with the ministers Félix Bolaños and Marías Jesús Montero of the reduced negotiating core of Moncloa with Junts- with Puigdemont accelerates the chances of Sánchez being re-elected to head the coalition government with Sumar.

The former president, who already said in his day that socialist emissaries had probed him about his procedural situation, has managed in two days to get the president to admit that he is negotiating with all the consequences the erasure of the crimes attributed to those prosecuted for the separatist attempt and that one of his own to lift the marginalization to which justice had subjected the fugitive since 2017. After formalizing the demands for the investiture in his conference, also in Brussels, on September 5, Puigdemont had assumed that not even the amnesty will be approved as such for the investiture nor the official status of Catalan assumed by the EU. While waiting to know the law that would allow the criminal charges that weigh on him to be eliminated and the scope of the same on the rest of the defendants, the moral leader of Junts has demanded that an international mediator verify compliance with the potential agreements accepted by the PSOE and without renouncing either the self-determination referendum or the willingness to repeat the ‘procés’ if it believes it pertinent.

The controversial and risky photograph today in Brussels has been staged hours before Congress will host an event of notable relevance for Spanish democracy tomorrow, the swearing-in of the Princess of Asturias and heir to the throne of the Constitution. A ceremony that Junts and the rest of the sovereigntist partners with whom Sánchez intends to continue in Moncloa have refused to attend after surviving by surprise the omens of 23-J and after having lost the elections to Alberto Núñez Feijóo.