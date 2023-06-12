Monday, June 12, 2023, 10:02



The director of the Institute of Tourism of the Region of Murcia (Itrem) in office, Juan Francisco Martínez, number three on the list of the PP in Lorca, will not take his act of councilor in the plenary session of investiture that will be held on Saturday in the auditorium Daisy Lozano. PP sources confirmed it to LA TRUTH.

It is the second time that Martínez has resigned from being a councilor in the Lorca City Council, since he already did so in 2019, but unlike this time, at that time the PP was in opposition after the pact between PSOE and Cs. He then began his journey in the Itrem.

After his resignation, the number 12 on the list, Belén Pérez, will take the act of councilor at the investiture plenary session. Martínez is 38 years old, he is a Telecommunications engineer and since 2015 he has managed the Sports, Information Society, Contracting, Economy, Treasury, Equality and Municipal Companies competitions in the Lorca City Council.