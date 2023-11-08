The number of young people with sleeping problems, psychological complaints and depression has grown considerably over the period 2017 to 2022, Statistics Netherlands reports. It was hoped in vain that, after the large increase in these problems during the corona measures, an improvement would occur. In any case, this was not visible last year, the statistics office explains.
#number #young #people #psychological #complaints #grown #considerably
CBA reverses profit and records loss of R$263 million in the 3rd quarter
Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/11/2023 - 21:07 Companhia Brasileira de Alumínio (CBA) recorded a net loss of R$263 million...